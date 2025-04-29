Show Fullscreen

CHINA: CRRC Sifang and China Railway Zhengzhou Group have produced a hotel train themed on the Yellow River which will take tourists to scenic destinations in Henan province including Luoyang, Anyang and Sanmenxia.

The rolling stock has been designed for comfort and with elderly passengers in mind. Features include fluorescent handrails, anti-slip flooring and a dedicated medical area with emergency supplies and senior care items.

There are 14 soft sleeper cars with two, three or four berth compartments, a dining car, a multifunctional car and a staff car. Each compartment has a temperature-regulated toilet and an SOS emergency call system.

The livery is inspired by the Yellow River, with wave patterns flowing along the body. The internal styling incorporates cultural elements from Henan’s heritage, and the train is intended to act as a mobile exhibition of the province’s history.