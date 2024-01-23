Show Fullscreen

UAE: Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding to work with Urban.MASS on an operational pilot of its Floc Duo Rail concept for platoons of driverless electric pods running on an elevated track.

Urban.MASS is now seeking funding for development and deployment of its proprietary technology. This is designed to be faster to construct and have a much smaller physical footprint than conventional metro, light rail and tram infrastructure.

‘This commitment to the adaptation and deployment of our Floc Duo Rail concept in Dubai is an exciting moment for Urban.MASS’, said the UK-based company’s co-founder Ricky Sandhu when the MoU was signed on January 18.

‘RTA is a leading light in adopting innovative transport solutions, and we are inspired to work with their teams to demonstrate the advantages of the system. This is bigger than us as a company — it is about reducing emissions, providing efficient, low carbon transport that uses state-of-the-art technology, boosting UK business overseas and developing new relationships. We can’t wait to get started.’