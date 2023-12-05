Show Fullscreen

MEXICO: The first of 13 six-car automated monorail trainsets that CRRC Nanjing Puzhen is building for Monterrey lines 4 and 6 was unveiled on November 21.

The GoA4 driverless trainsets will be deployed on two lines currently under construction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will have venues in Monterrey. These would be the first monorail lines in Mexico.

Lines 4, 5 and 6



In September 2022 a consortium of Mota Engil de México, SAPI de CV, CRRC Hong Kong and CRRC Nanjing Puzhen was awarded a 25·8bn pesos turnkey to build three monorail lines.

The 7·5 km Line 4 will link Hospital de Ginecología on metro Line 3 with Pablo G Garza to the southwest.

The first 9·1 km stage of Line 6 will link Griega on metro Line 1 with Citadel in the northeast. In the medium term it will be extended northeast to Apodaca and Monterrey International Airport, and from Griega to Hospital de Ginecología, a combined additional 8·5 km.



Construction started in February, and Line 4 and the first section of Line 6 are now planned to open in time for the World Cup.

The contract also included a Line 5, but owing to protests from local residents this is now being built as an 11 km bus rapid transit route from Hospital de Ginecología to La Estanzuela in the southeast of the city.