Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: Praha transport operator DPP has awarded Doppelmayr/Garaventa a KC138m contract to supply a pair of replacement cars for the Petřín hill funicular railway.

The custom-designed 1 435 mm gauge vehicles will be manufactured by Doppelmayr’s CWA subsidiary at Olten in Switzerland, while its Frey business will produce the control system and Fatzer the haulage cable.

The styling of the cars was developed by Czech studio Anna Marešová Designers.