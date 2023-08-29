Show Fullscreen

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Public transport development agency SITRAM has selected the SIF consortium of Alstom and Sofratesa to supply railway systems and rolling stock for the elevated monorail under construction in Santiago de los Caballeros.

The 13·2 km line between Cienfuegos in the northwest of the country’s second largest city and Pekin in the south will have 14 stations and a capacity of up to 20 000 passengers/direction/h.

Show Fullscreen

Construction started in March 2022, financed by national bank Banreservas, with completion scheduled for November 2025.

SITRAM says it will reduce transport costs and journey times, provide universal accessibility, increase productivity and reduce the environmental impact of travel.

Consortium leader Alstom’s €370m share of the €500m railway systems contract includes the supply of 13 four-car Innovia 300 trainsets, Cityflo 650 CBTC for GoA4 unattended automatic operation, its Hesop reversible power supply system supporting energy recovery, conductor rails, electrical systems and depot equipment. It will also be responsible for system integration, testing and commissioning.

It is Alstom’s first contract to supply an Innovia monorail system since it acquired Bombardier Transportation.

Sofratesa is responsible for installation of the telecommunications, electromechanical and power systems.

The project is being undertaken with financing from the French government.

Show Fullscreen

‘This is an historic milestone in the development of sustainable mobility in the Dominican Republic, and we are proud to have been selected by FITRAM to deliver the country’s first monorail’, said Iván Moncayo, Alstom’s Managing Director for the Dominican Republic on August 28.

‘The Dominican Republic is increasingly committed to developing and expanding urban mobility in the country and this investment for Santiago de los Caballeros will offer a modern, safe, comfortable, and reliable transportation option for the Santiaguense and visitors alike.’