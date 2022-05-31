Plasser & Theurer

Machines offering complete system solutions for track construction and maintenance are among Plasser & Theurer's signature products. They have laid the basis for the company's position as technology leader. As a full-range supplier, Plasser & Theurer is now expanding its range of products and services using the strategy “Machine – Fleet – Infrastructure.” The product lines “ModularCustomizing” and “Individual Design” highlight the focus on machines. Another focus lies on Customer Services: they offer life-long machine and fleet support. Finally, new digital tools that record the track in full support railways in the digitalisation of infrastructure. As a result, Plasser & Theurer is developing new approaches to cost-efficiency in modern track maintenance.