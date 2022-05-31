Plasser & Theurer
Machines offering complete system solutions for track construction and maintenance are among Plasser & Theurer's signature products. They have laid the basis for the company's position as technology leader. As a full-range supplier, Plasser & Theurer is now expanding its range of products and services using the strategy “Machine – Fleet – Infrastructure.” The product lines “ModularCustomizing” and “Individual Design” highlight the focus on machines. Another focus lies on Customer Services: they offer life-long machine and fleet support. Finally, new digital tools that record the track in full support railways in the digitalisation of infrastructure. As a result, Plasser & Theurer is developing new approaches to cost-efficiency in modern track maintenance.
Future Track Technology – NOW Plasser & Theurer at the Internationalen Ausstellung Fahrwegtechnik (iaf)
Right on time and in line with the slogan “future track technology – NOW”, the Austrian technology leader Plasser & Theurer presents several new solutions tailored to meet current market needs. Technologies which facilitate an even more efficient use of existing capacities are central to these solutions.
Developing smart rail infrastructure
We examine the challenges facing infrastructure managers and the opportunities for technological innovations to reduce the cost and improve the efficiency of railway construction and maintenance.