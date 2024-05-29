Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: A strategic co-operation agreement was signed by Russian Railways Chairman Oleg Belozerov and his China Railway counterpart Liu Zhenfang when Russia’s President Putin visited China during May.

The railways expressed mutual interest in the joint development of international transport corridors, in particular as part of China’s Belt & Road initiative. They intend to further develop existing border crossings and their associated approach routes, including the construction of a second 1 435 mm gauge track between Zabaikalsk and Manzhouli.

The railways will also review regulations governing container traffic between China and Europe, and plan to expand the transport of agricultural products in the refrigerated containers.