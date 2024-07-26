Show Fullscreen

Alstom booked €3·6bn of orders in its Q1 from April 1 to June 30, down 5·9% on Q1 last year. Sales reached €4·4bn, up 5·1%, and the backlog was €91·8bn. ‘The market is dynamic with a strong pipeline of opportunities for the next three years’, CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said on July 23. ‘We see solid growth across all product lines, with strong performance in Services during this quarter, and we confirm our short and mid-term ambitions.’

Spanish national operator RENFE has opened a local office to develop business opportunities in the UAE. In May 2022 Renfe signed a Memorandum of Understanding for co-operation with and Etihad Rail.

Alstom has acquired rolling stock component supplier Duray Ulaşım Sistemleri to support domestic production in Turkey and strengthen its rail capability in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia. There are more than 200 staff at the plant in the Turkish city of Bursa, and Managing Director Nazlı Zengin said ‘we aim to gradually expand our factory, doubling our industrial capacity and workforce.’

Petards Rail has appointed Simon Jones as Director of Business Development, as the supplier of intelligent train technology including cameras and selective door operating systems seeks to expand its footprint in the UK and EU markets.

Engineering and construction company Bechtel has joined the executive committee of the US High Speed Rail Association.

MxV’s Security & Emergency Response Training Center in Pueblo, Colorado, has begun construction of a training area to expand its flammable liquids emergency response course to include alternative fuels and electric vehicles. SERTC is partnering with Hazard3, EPC and members of the Association of American Railroads to develop the course, which will include live fires on a mixed-commodity derailment, an industrial loading facility with rail and road containers, a storage tank battery and an EV fire.