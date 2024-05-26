Show Fullscreen

MALAYSIA: National defence academy Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia is to offer rail-specific training and careers to military leavers and veterans in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur-based Asian Academy.

UPNM’s Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad said those who have left the services would be recruited first, before opportunities are offered to those close to leaving.

‘The project aims to train veterans not only for employment locally but also abroad, like in Indonesia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia on their existing railways’, he told national news agency Bernama.

‘I see great potential in this field but we need to ensure a balanced approach in terms of vocational training qualifications so that they can effectively carry out the assigned tasks.’