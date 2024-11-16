Show Fullscreen

USA: The Association of American Railroads has published Rail Jobs Report: The Value and Opportunities in Railroading to highlight career opportunities in rail freight.

The report says the median tenure of rail employees is 13 years, compared to 3·9 years for other private sector workers. The average Class I railway employee’s annual pay and benefit package is valued in a range from $135 000 to almost $190 000.

From January 2025, unionised rail employees’ monthly health care premiums will decrease by more than 10%, from $309·21 to $277·54, compared to the national average monthly premium of more than $500 for employer-provided family coverage.

Military veterans account for about one in six rail employees.

AAR says career railroaders aged 60+ who served at least 30 years receive more than twice as much retirement income as the average Social Security recipient.

‘Railroaders are the lifeblood that powers our industry and supports every facet of the economy’, said AAR President & CEO Ian Jefferies on October 29. ’Rail work is not only a source of pride; it is a pathway to stability, growth and opportunity that often spans generations.

‘Combining data and employee testimonials, this report demonstrates the value of a railroading job — and the reasons why so many railroaders turn these jobs into careers.’