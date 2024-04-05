Intelligent Infrastructure: Delivering Efficiencies for the UK’s High Speed Network - View on demand

This ABB Best Practice series will assess how technologies in traction energy supply can enhance the efficiency of a high speed railway. As a case study, the discussion will showcase the innovations that UK Power Network Services will deliver to support the operation of the High Speed 1 link between London and the Channel Tunnel, to deliver a future proof, less carbon-intensive railway.

Connecting Data & People - View on demand

The data revolution is driving collaboration, knowledge and productivity, ultimately impacting the way railways could be managed and how decisions are made.

But people remain at the heart of the business, and the advent of new tools and systems has a major impact on management, staff and customers at all levels. The rail industry must ensure they adopt the right mix of skills, tools and digital strategies, to deliver performance benefits and value.

Predict and Prevent - View on demand

Condition monitoring and predictive maintenance are changing the way in which increasingly busy railways are managed around the world.

With more and more sensors fitted to both rolling stock and infrastructure assets, the key challenge is turning the data into trusted data insights that can support improved reliability and availability.

The Convergent Railway - View on demand

Data analytics and real-time feedback from rolling stock and lineside assets mean that operational systems and IT infrastructure are converging, raising the prospect of more efficient and responsive rail operations. Our interactive live debate on May 17 assessed how far the rail industry can realise the potential of these trends.