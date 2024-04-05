About Advantech

Advantech has the corporate vision to “Enable an Intelligent Planet”. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions anchored by its WISE-IoT Suite architecture to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.

Innovative Transportation Solutions:

Advantech leads the charge in revolutionizing transportation with its innovative solutions tailored for the modern world. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, 5G, IoT, and cloud platforms, Advantech is transforming the landscape of public transportation. With a primary focus on creating dependable and efficient transportation solutions, Advantech ensures passengers experience safer and more comfortable travel. Through seamless integration of edge-to-network and cloud computing platforms, Advantech’s tailored solutions conquer challenging operational conditions while enhancing operational efficiency and safety measures for transportation operators.

Transforming the Future of Mobility:

Advantech’s commitment to ongoing technological innovation and adherence to industry regulations makes it a trusted partner in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. These solutions span across various functions including pantograph, track and vehicle status detection, IoT device connectivity, remote management, obstacle detection, and intelligent station and onboard infotainment systems. With Advantech’s expertise, transportation operators can confidently navigate the complexities of modern transit systems while delivering enhanced experiences for passengers.

Advantech’s offer for railway