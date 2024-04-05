About Advantech
Advantech has the corporate vision to “Enable an Intelligent Planet”. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions anchored by its WISE-IoT Suite architecture to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence.
Innovative Transportation Solutions:
Advantech leads the charge in revolutionizing transportation with its innovative solutions tailored for the modern world. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, 5G, IoT, and cloud platforms, Advantech is transforming the landscape of public transportation. With a primary focus on creating dependable and efficient transportation solutions, Advantech ensures passengers experience safer and more comfortable travel. Through seamless integration of edge-to-network and cloud computing platforms, Advantech’s tailored solutions conquer challenging operational conditions while enhancing operational efficiency and safety measures for transportation operators.
Transforming the Future of Mobility:
Advantech’s commitment to ongoing technological innovation and adherence to industry regulations makes it a trusted partner in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. These solutions span across various functions including pantograph, track and vehicle status detection, IoT device connectivity, remote management, obstacle detection, and intelligent station and onboard infotainment systems. With Advantech’s expertise, transportation operators can confidently navigate the complexities of modern transit systems while delivering enhanced experiences for passengers.
Advantech’s offer for railway
- Edge Computing Platforms: Advantech provides ruggedized edge computing platforms designed to withstand harsh railway environments. These platforms enable real-time data processing and analytics at the edge, facilitating efficient and reliable operation of railway systems.
- IoT Connectivity Solutions: Advantech offers IoT connectivity solutions that enable seamless integration of onboard and infrastructure devices, allowing for real-time monitoring and management of critical railway assets such as rolling stock, trackside equipment, and signaling systems.
- Embedded Systems: Advantech’s embedded systems are designed to meet the demanding requirements of railway applications, offering high performance, reliability, and longevity. These systems are used in various onboard and wayside applications, including train control, passenger information, and CCTV surveillance.
- Wireless Communication Devices: Advantech provides a range of wireless communication devices, including cellular routers, Wi-Fi access points, and ruggedized Ethernet switches, to ensure reliable connectivity for railway communications, passenger Wi-Fi, and remote monitoring applications.
- Railway Signaling Solutions: Advantech offers advanced railway signaling solutions that enhance safety and efficiency on rail networks. These solutions include trackside controllers, interlocking systems, and train control systems that comply with international standards and regulations.
- Onboard Computers and Displays: Advantech’s onboard computers and displays are used in rolling stock applications such as train control, passenger information, and entertainment systems. These ruggedized devices offer high performance, reliability, and flexibility to meet the diverse needs of railway operators and passengers.