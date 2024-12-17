Our mission is to provide high quality, tailor-made technical systems to improve the performance and durability of rolling stock and railway infrastructure. Our core values include innovation, quality and environmental responsibility.

Product/Service Catalog:

BORFLEX designs and manufactures a wide range of products for rolling stock and railway infrastructure:

Damping systems to improve comfort and reduce vibrations.

Seals to guarantee the safety and longevity of vehicles.

Insulating components to meet specific electrical requirements.

Technical composite parts, combining lightness and strength, adapted to new environmental requirements.

Certifications and Qualifications:

BORFLEX is IRIS certified, guaranteeing the quality and durability of our products and processes. We also comply with international rail standards, including EN 45545 for fire safety.

Experience and References:

BORFLEX has been working for decades with world leaders in rail transport, including high-speed train, urban metro and tramway projects. Our experience and expertise are recognised by major players in the sector, such as SNCF, Alstom…

Capacity and Capabilities:

Thanks to its mastery of materials and diversified production capacities, BORFLEX is able to meet the most complex specifications while complying with international railway standards. We have eleven plants in France and one in Switzerland, with an annual production capacity of several hundred tonnes of composites and elastomers.

Supply Chain and Logistics:

BORFLEX has a robust and reliable supply chain with strategic partners around the world. We guarantee fast delivery times and consistent quality thanks to our integrated supply chain management system.

Legal and Compliance:

BORFLEX complies with all local and international safety, quality and environmental regulations. We comply with ISO standards and European directives on railway products.

For more information on the solutions offered by BORFLEX, visit http://www.borflex-group.com.