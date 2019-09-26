The Austrian family business Plasser & Theurer stands for cost-efficiency and innovation in track construction and maintenance. Employing around 1,900 members of staff, the company has supplied around 16,300 machines to 109 countries since 1953. Most of the machines are manufactured in the main factory in Linz. The machine offer covers almost all works to be performed when maintaining, laying and renewing railway tracks, ranging from simple tamping machines to 200 m long high-capacity machines. As a full-range supplier collaborating with 19 partner companies around the world, Plasser & Theurer offers comprehensive customer support, covering training, spare parts supply and technical service. With the introduction of the first fully electric tamping machine, Plasser & Theurer has proven its position as the technology leader in the global market for track maintenance machines.

Automatic track levelling, lining and tamping machines: universal tampers for track, switches and crossings; ballast distributors and profilers; stabilising and consolidating machines; ballast cleaners; formation rehabilitation machines; material conveyor and hopper units; machines for track and switch renewal and laying; mobile rail treatment machines; recording cars; catenary renewal and installation machines, and rail-mounted maintenance vehicles.

Works

Pummererstraße 5, 4021 Linz/Donau, Austria

Tel: +43 732 76660 Fax: +43 732 775148

Products