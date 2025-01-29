The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions and renewable energies, the motion technology company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services in the mobility ecosystem by means of eight product families: From bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services.

With around 120,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world’s largest family-owned companies and one of Germany’s most innovative companies.

As a component supplier to the railway sector, Schaeffler offers product solutions for maximum reliability and availability, sensor-based systems and data models for predictive maintenance as well as services for greater efficiency and sustainability.

As Dr. Michael Holzapfel, Senior Vice President, Business Unit Rail at Schaeffler, says: “Our technologically pioneering products and services ensure greater energy efficiency, conservation of resources, and maximum uptime. In this way, Schaeffler not only supports our customers’ sustainability goals but also makes a strategically important contribution to their competitiveness.”

Schaeffler’s axlebox bearings ensure reliability, safety, and comfort in chassis and bogies of railway vehicles, even under the most demanding conditions. Our energy-efficient TAROL axlebox bearings promote exceptionally long operating life and extended maintenance intervals, making them ideal for use in passenger trains, high-speed trains, freight transport, and in subways and trams.

In addition, Schaeffler’s rolling bearings also play a crucial role in gearboxes and traction motors by enhancing ride comfort, reducing noise, and improving cost-effectiveness in rail transport. For instance, our cost-effective Insutect A coated bearings provide high capacitive resistance and exceptional wear resistance to prevent bearing damage due to electrical currents.

At Schaeffler, we are actively shaping the digital future of railways. Our pioneering digitalization solutions based on Data Matrix codes in accordance with GS1 standards, sensorized systems, and digital twins enable our customers to perform predictive maintenance, reduce downtimes and accident risks, and offer critical advantages such as increased safety, reliability, and profitability.