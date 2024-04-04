Siemens Mobility Broadcasts on Demand

The pressure to fight climate change is growing as states and communities are setting ever more ambitious CO2 reduction targets - which fundamentally impact the transportation sector. At the same time, demand for mobility, particularly in urban areas, continues to increase, and cities are predicted to grow by 2.5 billion people over the next 30 years.

The corona pandemic, in particular, has been a boost since technologies like contactless ticketing and digital capacity monitoring have ensured safe and reliable public transport. And thanks to digital solutions, the utilization of tracks and availability of rail systems can be increased. Cities have always been an accelerator for innovation and progress – in this session we want to explore how can we transform the transportation in our cities, today and tomorrow.

As more and more of the world’s population moves into cities, a major challenge is to create integrated mobility systems - with rail solutions at their core - that make transport from door to door seamless, safe and sustainable.

In the last of our week of interactive live discussions, on September 25 Railway Gazette will review the themes which have emerged over the course of the five days, and seek to explore the key short and medium-term opportunities and risks facing the global rail sector.