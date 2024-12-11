Awards and Recognitions

In 2024, Vossloh was awarded the prestigious Gold Medal by EcoVadis for its outstanding achievements in sustainability. EcoVadis is one of the world’s most renowned providers of sustainability ratings. Over 130,000 companies from more than 180 countries use EcoVadis to assess their performance in the areas of Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The award of the Gold Medal underlines Vossloh’s high level of commitment and at the same time strengthens the confidence of customers, business partners and investors in the company’s sustainability strategy and achievements.

Later in 2024, Vossloh also prevailed against renowned competitors in the field of mobility and logistics and received the coveted German Sustainability Award, recognizing Vossloh’s achievements in climate-friendly, innovative and efficient mobility solutions in the field of rail infrastructure.