USA: ENSCO Rail has been awarded a contract to design and supply a self-propelled track inspection vehicle for New York MTA’s Long Island Rail Road.

The ‘state-of-the-art’ vehicle to be delivered in Q2 29026 will be equipped with multiple track conditioning monitoring systems from ENSCO and KLD Labs. Production of the vehicle itself will be outsourced.

‘By leveraging ENSCO’s expertise in rail inspection technology, LIRR showcases its dedication to providing a safe, reliable transportation network for its community’, said ENSCO Rail Division Manager Jackie van der Westhuizen on October 6.