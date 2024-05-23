Show Fullscreen

USA: New York Governor Kathy Hochul attended an event on May 10 to mark the completion of the 23-year Harmon Yard project to modernise MTA Metro-North Railroad’s commuter train maintenance depot at Croton-on-Hudson.

The fifth and final phase of the project was undertaken by a joint venture Skanska and ECCO III Enterprises at a cost of $365m.

It included the demolition of two buildings, the construction of an EMU running repair and support facility, and development of a repair shop with two 10-car tracks. This has hoists, elevated tracks and access platforms at door and roof level. There are also component repair workshops and office space.

Keith Chouinard, SVP & General Manager for Skanska USA Civil, said ’this project has transformed the historic 100-year-old facility into a modern-day transportation hub that will greatly improve the maintenance operations across the MTA’s rail and locomotive fleet, while simultaneously enhancing the commuter experience for the thousands of passengers utilising Metro-North services daily’.