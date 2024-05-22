Show Fullscreen

USA: Conduent Transportation is working with Philadelphia’s SEPTA to trial its 3D Fare Gates which aim to detect, deter and quantify the fare evasion which costs the transport agency an estimated $30m to $40m a year.

The gates are based on a design deployed in Paris in 2019. They use 3D detection optical sensors to track passengers from gate approach to gate exit. The supplier says this is significantly more accurate than using 2D detectors, and can distinguish children from adults, baggage or other objects and can count groups of people.

At busy times the gates can switch from anti-fraud to open-flow mode to streamline the flow of passengers.

They also provide the operator with quick access to analytics, identifying when and where fare evasion occurs.

The three-month test is being undertaken at 69th Street station on the Market-Frankford and Norristown High Speed lines, and could be followed by a wider roll-out.