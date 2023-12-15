Show Fullscreen

USA: Telecoms-provider neutral 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity supplied by Boingo Wireless is now live at New York MTA’s Grand Central Madison station and through Long Island Rail Road tunnels to and from Queens.

As well as being available to public mobile phone operators, this is designed to securely connect MTA services including fare collection, maintenance monitoring, train tracking and safety management.

‘Navigating the complex landscape of tunnels located under the East River and platforms located 18 storeys below street level required innovative engineering, strategic planning and a deep understanding of the unique telecom challenges posed by high-traffic locations’, said Boingo CEO Mike Finley on December 4.