SOUTH KOREA: An eight-car trainset operating on Seoul Great Train Express Line A has been equipped with 55 inch Transparent OLED displays which act as both windows and information screens.

The 16 screens supplied by LG Display show varied content including route maps, while also functioning like conventional glass to provide a sense of open space and increased safety by enabling passengers to check outside in emergency situations.

Installation across the GTX fleet of Hyundai Rotem trainsets is now planned.