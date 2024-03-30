Show Fullscreen

USA: The automated inspection of commuter rolling stock is to be trialled on New York’s Metro-North Railroad, supported by a $2m grant from the federal Department of Transportation’s Strengthening Mobility & Revolutionizing Transportation programme.

The automated inspection portal incorporating a suite of sensors and analytical software will initially be used in addition to manual inspections.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority hopes the technology will enable the daily inspections mandated by the Federal Railroad Administration to be undertaken more efficiently. Early detection of existing and potential defects would facilitate more proactive maintenance, helping to save money and minimising the impact of any failures on services.