LITHUANIA: National passenger operator LTG Link has deployed IVU Traffic Technologies’ IVU.rail software for planning and dispatch.

‘IVU’s many years of experience and integrative approach fit in with Lithuania’s strategy to use established European standards and processes to expand rail transport across the Baltic region’, said LTG Link’s Head of Train operations Domantas Grigas.

‘LTG Link has undergone a complete digital transformation, and IVU’s integrated planning and dispatch system has played a pivotal role.’