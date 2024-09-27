INNOTRANS: Technotrans is showing a space-saving and energy-efficient combined device for cooling both the battery and power electronics of battery-powered railway vehicles.

There is one circuit with active cooling for the battery and one with passive cooling for the power electronics. Fans are arranged so that cold air circulates throughout the entire device, flowing through both heat exchangers so cooling capacity is optimally utilised. The battery circuit can also be equipped with additional passive cooling to fully cool the vehicle with ambient air in winter.

Technotrans is also showcasing its proven zeta.rail battery cooling system. Both devices are available in an identical design with the natural refrigerant R290 propane.

‘We offer manufacturers highly precise thermal management for all liquid-cooled components in a battery-powered rail vehicle. And all in just one central device with one interface – compact and optimally integrable’, according to Business Development Manager Bastian Thiel.

‘It doesn’t matter whether it’s a purely battery-powered train, a bi-mode or tri-mode one. We cover a broad range of applications and develop customised versions on request.’