The train unit, crafted with a steel body, boasts a nominal length of 23 meters, a width of 2.730 meters, and a height of 3.805 meters above rail level. Each car is designed with single-leaf pocket sliding doors, two per side, and contains bogies with a 2.600-meter wheelbase and an 840mm wheel diameter. With a maximum design speed of 75 mph (120 km/h), the unit’s weight as built is 38.6 tons (38.0 LT; 42.5 ST) for DMSL vehicles, and 37.9 tons (37.3 LT; 41.8 ST) for DMS vehicles. It’s powered by two Cummins NT855-R5 prime movers, one per vehicle, and can manage a minimum turning radius of 90.5 meters (297 ft).

The braking system is of the electro-pneumatic (tread) with a standard track gauge of 1,435 mm (4 ft 8+1⁄2 in). In December 2014, unit 156478 faced a write-off by Angel Trains due to damage from floodwaters on the Glasgow South Western Line, however, it was later restored by Brodie Leasing and returned to service with Abellio ScotRail in October 2016. Between 2016 and 2019, all of ScotRail’s Class 156 units were refurbished to align with PRM-TSI standards, inclusive of a larger toilet, a dedicated wheelchair area, and new interior upholstery featuring seats akin to those in the Class 385.

The train is available for purchase, and is currently stationed at the following address:

Bonnyton Rail Depot, Bonnyton Industrial Estate

Munro Place Kilmarnock

Ayrshire

KA1 2NP

United Kingdom

