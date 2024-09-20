Organisation: RSSB

Location: UK

Deadline: 6 October 2024



Overview

Within the Assurance department, the core focus is on delivering and overseeing RSSB’s range of services for railway industry health, safety and quality assurance which are at the heart of the British railway’s assurance processes. This includes the two existing and significant supplier assurance schemes and products.

We are looking for home-based Lead Auditors, the role will involve travel, so you will need to be based in North East

The Lead Auditor will perform audits and analyse the competency, capability and capacity of an entity and its employees’ services and products.

Preparing reports and performing risk management tasks to protect, improve safety, efficiency and ensure compliance with appropriate standards and regulations. You will be responsible for undertaking audits on suppliers registering to provide services through RSSB using the Rail Industry Supplier Qualification System (RISQS).

Responsibilities

Ensure compliance with scheme procedures by examining records, reports, operating practices, and documentation and adherence to business procedures.

Undertake remote and client site-based audits through planning, opening, carrying out and closing audit procedures and protocols

Attend meetings and interview staff to gather audit evidence.

Examine policies, procedures, competency records, financial records and other documentation submitted as evidence.

Observe business procedures and continually update reports and findings and use analytics to assess operational business risks.

Prepare or contribute to a final audit report, including making recommendations for improvements to systems and/or processes.

Discuss conclusions and recommendations from the audit with suppliers.

Complete audit reports by documenting audit tests and findings in a timely manner (in accordance with the scheme requirements).

Appraise the adequacy of internal control systems by completing audit questionnaires.

Maintain internal control systems by updating audit programs and questionnaires, recommending new policies and procedures.

Communicate with a range of stakeholder levels including management to understand the business and their needs and to share audit findings by preparing a final report; discussing findings with auditees.

Comply with relevant standards, acting in a professional manner at all times whilst representing RSSB.

Prepare special or remote audit and control reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising operating information, evidence and trends.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Deputises for the Senior Lead Auditor as required.

Qualifications

IRCA accredited Lead Auditor.

Experience in auditing against defined standards.

NEBOSH General Certificate or IOSH Technical or equivalent.

Specialist audits NEBOSH Construction or equivalent.

Experience in the rail sector or a willingness to develop knowledge of the rail industry.

Proficient with IT, including MS applications.

Knowledge of relevant RSSB Assurance and Infrastructure Manager Standards or an ability and willingness to be developed in this area.

Competency in The Construction (Design & Management) Regulations 2015 or an ability and willingness to be developed in this area.

A track record of continuous development, including keeping up to date with rail notifications and rail news.

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and in navigating uncertainty.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Build effective professional relationships with stakeholders, understanding their unique goals and motivations, gaining credibility and effectively influencing to achieve desired outcomes.