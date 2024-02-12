Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 2 May 2024

Israel Railways Ltd. (”ISR”) wishes to obtain information regarding Electronic/Digital Interlocking Architecture”

1. The RFI documents and any additional information can be obtained, free of charge, at Israel Railways website:

https://www.rail.co.il/tenders/pages/opentenders.aspx

2. Any Request for Clarifications should be addressed in writing only to Ms. Hilit Bar Sorya, International Procurement Coordinator, by e-mail: hilitb@rail.co.il. Respondents shall be responsible for verifying receipt by ISR of their Requests for Clarifications.

3. All responses must be submitted no later than May 2, 2024, as specified in the RFI documents.