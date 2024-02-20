Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 28 March 2024

Israel Railways Ltd. (“ISR”), in accordance with its obligations under the Israeli Mandatory Tender Laws and its implementing regulations and the International Agreement on Government Procurement, wishes to obtain Request for information - For Concerning Procurement of Electric Trains for Commuter Operation (”RFI”)

1. RFI Documents are available for review and download at ISR’s website at the following address: https://tender.rail.co.il/?page=generalauctions

2. Any Request for Clarifications should be addressed in writing only to Mr. Izik Adar, International Procurement Coordinator, by E-mail: izika@rail.co.il.

3. All proposals must be submitted in writing (in PDF format) and/or by email to Izika@rail.co.il no later than March 28, 2024.

4. RFI documents and notices are also published on the internet at www.rail.co.il. In case of discrepancy between any of the following: the terms of the RFI published in this publication, any of the publications on the internet and the RFI documents, the RFI documents shall prevail.

5. Bidders are advised to check for updates during the RFI process and before submitting proposals.