Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 25 September 2024

Israel Railways Ltd. (“ISR”), in accordance with its obligations under the Israeli Mandatory Tender Laws and its implementing regulations and the International Agreement on Government Procurement, wishes to obtain Information (RFI) For Train Timetable Planning, Train Scheduling, and Employee Appointment Systems.

1. RFI Documents are available for review and download at ISR’s website at the following address: https://tender.rail.co.il/.

2. Any Request for Clarifications should be addressed in writing only to Mr. Dean S. Lipkin, International Procurement and Contracting Coordinator, no later than August 28, 2024, by e-mail: deanl@rail.co.il. Bidders shall be responsible for verifying receipt by ISR of Requests for Clarification.

3. The response to the RFI must be submitted to the e-mail address of International Procurement and Contracting coordinator, Mr. Dean S. Lipkin at DeanL@rail.co.il no later than September 25 ,2024. ISR shall be entitled to postpone the deadline at its sole discretion.

4. RFI Documents and notices regarding ISR tenders are also published on the internet at www.rail.co.il. In case of discrepancy between any of the following: the terms of the RFI published in this publication, any of the publications on the internet and the RFI Documents, the RFI Documents shall prevail.

5. Bidders are advised to check for updates during the RFI process and before submitting proposals.