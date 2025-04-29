Organisation: NTA METROPOLITAN MASS TRANSIT SYSTEM

Location: Israel

Deadline: 30 June 2025

1. NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. (hereinafter: ”NTA”) invites you to provide relevant information about technological solutions for passenger information systems for metro or similar complex transportation projects (hereinafter: the ”RFI”).

2. Anyone considering themselves suitable for providing information as aforesaid is invited to respond to this RFI according to the instructions set forth in the RFI documents, which may be downloaded from NTA’s website at: www.nta.co.il.

3. The respondents may request from NTA clarifications regarding the Request by May 28, 2025, at 13:00. Clarifications as aforesaid shall be provided in writing, by email to tender2@nta.co.il by the foregoing date.

4. The response to the Request shall be submitted by June 30, 2025 at 13:00. The response shall be submitted in a WORD file by electronic mail to tender2@nta.co.il by the foregoing date.

5. It is clarified that this process is neither a tender nor a request for proposals or an offer and it does not constitute a representation, warranty, promise or undertaking on behalf of NTA or on behalf of the state of Israel towards its respondents.

6. It is clarified that in the event of any contradiction between the provisions of this Notice and the Request documents, the provisions of the Request documents shall prevail over anything stated in this Notice.

7. The defined terms in this Notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Request.

Sincerely,

NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd.