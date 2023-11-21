Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.
Location: Israel
Deadline: 31 December 2023
Israel Railways ltd. (“ISR”) is requesting information regarding a sale of Push pull sets (“the sets”).
Guiding Lines
- This RFI shall not be considered as a tender.
- ISR is free to take whatever action it may consider upon receiving addresses from prospects following this RFI and will not be obliged to negotiate and/or sell and/or publish a tender regarding the sets.
- ISR may use any information received following this RFI in any way it might find useful.
- ISR may address one or more prospects that will submit information regarding the sets following this RFI.
- This RFI shall not be considered as a declaration of any kind as to the technical situation of the sets.
Details about the sets
- Manufacture year – 1995-1996
- Service entry year – 1996-1997
- Num. of power wagons – 5 units
- Num. of passenger wagons – 10 units
- Num. of wagons accessible for the disabled – 8 units
- Num. of end wagons (for attaching a locomotive) – 12 units
- Total Num. of wagons – 35 units
- Wagons formation at ISR – 5-9 wagons per set
Prospects who are interested in the sets may address the undersigned via e-mail – aviads@rail.co.il until DEC 31st. 2023.
Aviad Shafir
Head of Commerce Unit
Israel Railways