Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 30 November 2024



Israel Railways ltd. (“ISR”) is requesting information regarding the selling of Push Pull Sets (“the sets”).

Guiding Lines

1. This RFI shall not be considered as a tender.

2. ISR is free to take whatever action it may consider upon receiving addresses from prospects following this RFI and will not be obliged to negotiate and/or sell and/or publish a tender regarding the sets.

3. ISR may use any information received following this RFI in any way it might find useful.

4. ISR may address one or more prospects that will submit information regarding the sets following this RFI.

5. This RFI shall not be considered as a declaration of any kind as to the technical situation of the sets.

Details about the sets

1. Manufacture year – 1995-1996

2. Service entry year – 1996-1997

3. Num. of power wagons – 5 units

4. Num. of passenger wagons – 10 units

5. Num. of wagons accessible for the disabled – 8 units

6. Num. of end wagons (for attaching a locomotive) – 12 units

7. Total Num. of wagons – 35 units

8. Wagons formation at ISR – 5-9 wagons per set

Prospects who are interested in the sets may address the undersigned via e-mail – aviads@rail.co.il until 30/11/2024.

Aviad Shafir

Head of Commerce Unit

Israel Railways