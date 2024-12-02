Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 24 December 2024



1. Israel Railways Ltd. (hereinafter: ”ISR”) hereby invites the submitting of proposals for applicable solutions and technologies for the challenge: “Solutions for Fuel Alternatives – For consumption, Train Transport, Logistics, and Operations” (hereinafter: ”the challenge tender”).

2. The challenge tender documents and any additional information can be obtained, free of charge, at Israel Railways website (tender.rail.co.il) as of 28.11.2024.

3. All responses must be submitted no later than – 24.12.2024 – to the e-mail address- startup@rail.co.il.