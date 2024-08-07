Organisation: RSSB

Location: UK

Deadline: 19 August 2024

Overview

The Sustainability Manager will be integral to delivering an even more sustainable railway. Working with RSSB’s Sustainable Rail Principal and technical experts, you will develop solutions, tools, and services to help the rail industry in Great Britain to adopt and deliver the Sustainable Rail Blueprint. This role requires maintaining close relationships with the Department for Transport, the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) and industry bodies to integrate sustainability across industry processes, mechanisms and levers. By engaging with our members, you will identify their needs and find new ways to embed sustainability into the rail industry, including expanding our sustainability training offer.

Responsibilities

You will ensure a coordinated response to the Sustainable Rail Blueprint across the rail industry, driving a holistic approach to sustainability topics and identifying common solutions. You will manage a pipeline of sustainable rail tools and services, engage with industry leaders to prioritise solutions, and maintain awareness of sustainability practices in other sectors. Collaborating with internal stakeholders, you will support the development and delivery of projects, harness digital capabilities for innovative solutions, and build consensus with senior industry executives through the Sustainable Rail Groups. Additionally, you will deliver projects, maintain stakeholder engagement, secure funding, and provide clear, accurate communications on sustainability.

Qualifications

You will have expertise in sustainable development, supported by a relevant degree or professional status with IEMA or equivalent industry experience. You should have proven expertise in implementing sustainability strategies, developing solutions or delivering change management projects. Effective interpersonal skills are crucial for influencing and building consensus among stakeholders. Experience in delivering multi-stakeholder projects in a commercial setting is essential. Additionally, you should be an analytical thinker with the ability to identify strategic and tactical implementation routes, and possess a collaborative mindset to work effectively within a team and across various stakeholders.