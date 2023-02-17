The Rail Innovation Group

The rail industry is complex. We don’t believe that tech innovators should be expected to understand & overcome the industry’s structure & varied processes to develop new products & solutions.

There is a pool of rail professionals & small companies who have successfully navigated the industry’s barriers to deliver past & future projects. With their experience, network & knowledge of how the rail industry works, we can help tech companies in their early steps into the industry.

There’s always a risk that people within in established industries start to think that ‘Innovation’ is being done to them not for them. The role of organisations & communities such as The Rail Innovation Group is to build an understanding of how new tech can be an enabler to offer a better service & to bring the industry along the journey – that’s why we focus on bringing people together at our events: to facilitate knowledge sharing, network building & understanding.