USA: NJ Transit has worked with the Rutgers Center for Advanced Infrastructure & Transportation to asses damage to the polycarbonate coating on rolling stock windows caused by acid rain, heat and ultraviolet rays.

It was determined that refurbishing the windows on its double-deck push-pull trainsets was not a viable option, and so more than 13 000 windows will be replaced with a third of the fleet to be covered per year.

The Multilevel II coaches will be completed by December 31 2025, and the Multilevel I coaches by April 2028.

‘NJ Transit understands how the cloudy train windows on our multilevel rail cars impacts our customers’ travel experience’, said President & CEO Kris Kolluri on March 5.