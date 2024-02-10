Show Fullscreen

CHILE: The six four-car electro-diesel multiple-units that CRRC Sifang supplied for regional operator EFE Central have entered revenue services on the Santiago Estación Central – Curicó route.

A ceremony on January 19 has been attended by Minister Secretary General of the Government, Camila Vallejo, Minister of Transport, Juan Carlos Muñoz, and the President of EFE Trenes de Chile, Eric Martin.

EFE claims that these are the fastest trains in South America, and the first in Chile reaching 160 km/h in commercial operation.

Show Fullscreen

The trainsets serve on the 188 km Santiago – Curicó section of the 1676 mm gauge, partially electrified Santiago – Chillán route. They provide three trains/day per direction from Sunday to Friday and two on Saturday, augmenting the two on Sunday to Friday and one on Saturdays provided with the existing rolling stock. The trains complete the Santiago – Curicó journey in 2 h, stopping only at Rancagua.

Show Fullscreen

The service is planned to be extended to Talca in March and to Chillán in the second quarter of this year.

The US$70m contract for the supply of the trainsets was signed in December 2020, and includes maintenance.

Show Fullscreen

The trainsets have 236 reclining seats, wheelchair spaces, a bistro, audiovisual passenger information, space for large luggage at the ends of the cars, wi-fi, passenger entertainment screens and accessible toilets.