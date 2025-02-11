Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: ABB is to supply Škoda Group with its newly introduced Pro Series traction batteries for installation in a fleet of battery-electric multiple-units being produced for Czech national operator České Dráhy.

The order with a book value of just under US$20m was confirmed in Q4 2024. The initial agreement covers the delivery of 195 Pro 8C-850 battery packs for 15 BEMUs and also includes a 15-year servicing agreement. ABB said it was the first order it had received from Škoda Group for traction components.

ČD ordered a batch of 15 two-car RegioPanter BEMUs from Škoda at the Rail Business Days event in Ostrava in June last year for delivery within 29 months.

ABB formally launched the Pro Series battery range at the InnoTrans trade show in Berlin last September. At the launch, the company said the range would offer a long lifespan of more than 20 000 cycles. The LTO-based batteries have a rapid charging capability which can see an 80% charge be completed in less than 10 min.

The company says the batteries’ design is compact and lightweight, and engineered to optimise vehicle performance while significantly reducing maintenance and downtime. It is particularly well suited to BEMU applications and for use on networks where there is partial or discontinuous electrification, ABB said when it announced the agreement with Škoda Group.

Welcoming the agreement, ABB Traction Division President Edgar Keller explained that ‘this partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide immediately available, energy-efficient solutions for railway operators. Our Pro Battery Series is an ideal solution to meet the demands of partially electrified networks, offering operators a proven option for reducing emissions while maintaining operational efficiency.’

Zdeněk Sváta, COO at Škoda Group, added that ‘by partnering with ABB, we are supporting the railway industry’s commitment to a net zero future. Their Traction Battery Pro will be the perfect addition for our innovative BEMUs, as we help České Dráhy bring a cleaner, quieter service.’