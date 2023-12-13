Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Poznań-based supplier FPS H Cegielski has told Railway Gazette International that it has been named sole bidder to supply two regional trains to Lubuskie voivodship.

The company is to offer its newly developed bi-mode multiple-units, branded Plus. One would be a two-car electro-diesel trainset 54 m long and the other a three-car variant 80 m long.

FPS has developed the Plus as part of a state-backed research and development project. The company says that even though its 73·8m złoty bid exceeded the voivodship’s estimated budget of 57m złoty, the regional authority decided on November 10 to provide the extra funds for the purchase of the two trains. A contract is expected to be signed in the coming weeks.

The supplier displayed a prototype two-car Plus at the Trako fair in September 2021. The multiple-units are able to operate using 3 kV DC electrification and are equipped with a Stage V-compliant diesel engine.

Both multiple units have been designed and manufactured in cooperation with the Łukasiewicz Research Network and Poznań Institute of Technology.

A letter of intent supporting the development project was signed in September 2017 by FPS, regional train operator PolRegio, investment and leasing company Polski Tabor Szynowy.