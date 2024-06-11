Show Fullscreen

KENYA: Consultancy Systra has undertaken a study into the potential use of battery-powered trains on commuter services between Nairobi and Thika, around 40 km to the northeast.

The study presented to Kenya Railways and World Bank officials in April looked at what would be involved in replacing diesel traction, including the theoretical capacity of the existing metre gauge line and the battery charging requirements.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Phillip Mainga urged the World Bank to give serious consideration to the proposal, saying it would help meet increasing demand for passenger transport while reducing emissions.