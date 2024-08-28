Show Fullscreen

POLAND: Łódzkie voivodship has ordered 10 more three-car electric multiple-units from Pesa Bydgoszcz at a cost of 350m złoty for use by regional operator Łódzka Kolej Aglomeracyjna, which runs various services radiating from the city of Łódz.

The Łódzkie local authority ordered four three-car EMUs from Pesa in February 2023 with the option for 20 more.

The latest batch was confirmed on August 22 and the voivodship says that production of the additional trainsets is already underway.

A funding contribution of 115m złoty is being provided from the European Union’s Recovery & Resilience Fund. The EMUs will be capable of carrying up to 350 passengers including 160 seated. They will be equipped with wi-fi, air conditioning and a family zone.

‘I am convinced that the purchase of these vehicles will encourage passengers to use more ŁKA services’, said Joanna Katarzyna Skrzydlewska, Marshal of the Łódźkie voivodship. ‘These are certainly not the final purchases, because city authorities are focused on improving rail transport. We want our region to be as well connected as possible, and that the residents would be able to travel efficiently between cities.’

‘I am very glad that our train fleet will be expanded, which will allow us to better meet the needs of residents. We will also be able to serve new routes’, added Jan Kotynia, board member at ŁKA.