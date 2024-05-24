Show Fullscreen

POLAND: National operator PKP Intercity announced on May 22 that it had reached an agreement with Newag for the supply of 35 electro-diesel multiple units.

Newag was the sole bidder in the tendering process with a 3·36bn złoty offer.

The agreement includes 10 years of maintenance, to be carried out with the involvement of the operator’s employees. Adam Wawrzyniak, member of the management board of PKP Intercity, clarified that ‘the project was not adequately prepared for maintenance. We are in talks with the manufacturer and are looking for our own options to provide appropriate facilities for these vehicles.’

The first two trainsets are to be delivered in 30 months from signing the contract.

PKP Intercity plans to use the vehicles on domestic long-distance services running on partially electrified routes. Bi-mode operation will shorten travel times as the need to change locomotives en route would be avoided.

The bi-mode multiple-units would be equipped for operation using Poland’s 3 kV DC electrification and fitted with onboard ETCS equipment. The internal combustion engines meeting the ‘latest exhaust emission standards’, according to PKP Intercity.

The articulated trainsets would have a capacity of 178 passengers seated (154 in second class and 20 in first class). They would also feature four seats for people with reduced mobility and companions, and eight spaces for bicycles. They would also have vending machines for food and drinks.

‘In line with the new development direction of PKP Intercity, we want to grow our rolling stock fleet with as many hybrid vehicles as possible’, said Janusz Malinowski, President of the management board. ‘Currently, the company has nearly 90 EMUs. The tender concluded today for the supply of 35 hybrid multiple units will allow us to ensure not only passenger comfort but also optimise operating costs in the company. These will be the first bi-mode vehicles of PKP Intercity.’