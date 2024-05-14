Show Fullscreen

MONGOLIA: Progress Rail has delivered the first four of 16 SD70ACe/LW locomotives for the 234 km heavy haul railway which connects the Tavan Tolgoi coal deposits in the Gobi desert to an inland port close to the Chinese border at Gashuun Sukhait.

The 1 520 mm gauge diesel-electric locos were ordered by the railway project’s construction contractor Bodi International in March 2021.

They have a 3 355 kW EMD 710 two-stroke engine and a maximum speed of 120 km/h. They are equipped with remote monitoring and diagnostic systems, with a service interval of around six months.