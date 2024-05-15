Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: RegioJet has awarded Škoda Group a KC3·5bn contract to supply 23 customised 160 km/h electric multiple-units.

The order announced on May covers 15 two-car and eight three-car units to be delivered by December 2026.

They will be used on services in the Ústí nad Labem region which RegioJet is to operate under a 15-year contract covering 3·3 million train-km/year:

U1 Děčín – Ústí nad Labem – Most – Kadaň;

U2 Chomutov – Karlovy Vary

U3 (Děčín –) Ústí nad Labem – Litvínov;

U32 Ústí nad Labem – Lysá nad Labem;

U51 Ústí nad Labem – Klášterec nad Ohří;

U54 (Děčín –) Ústí nad Labem – Roudnice nad Labem (– Hněvice).

The low-floor EMUs will have air-conditioning, wi-fi, USB and 230 V sockets, ergonomic seats and an area for bicycles and prams. All will have an accessible toilet, with the three-car units also having a standard toilet. They will be equipped with ETCS.

Škoda Group EMUs for RegioJet Two-car Three-car Length, mm 52 900 79 500 Width, mm 2 820 2 820 Height above rail, mm 4 260 4 470 Entrance height above rail, mm 580 580 Passenger capacity 325 501 Seats (first class) 142 (16) 228 (8) Places for wheelchairs 2 2 Places for bikes/prams 8/4 14/6 Maximum speed, km/h 160 160 Power supply 3 kV DC/25 kV 50 Hz 3 kV DC/25 kV 50 Hz Installed power 4×340 kW 6×340 kW

‘We are proud to announce this historic investment, which will not only significantly expand our capacity, but also take the standards of comfort, safety and environmental sustainability of our services to a whole new level’, said RegioJet owner Radim Jančura. ‘We plan to invest more than KC4·5bn in our fleet this year and next.’