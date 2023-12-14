Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: Sinara Transport Machines has obtained Customs Union certification enabling series production of its ES104 electric multiple-unit developed with domestic content to replace the Lastochka (Desiro RUS) design, and has delivered the first four units.

The ES104 was designed and manufactured in one year after Siemens Mobility pulled out of the Russian market following the launch of the full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022.

In April this year, Russian Railways and Sinara signed a contract for the delivery of 22 five-car trains in 2023-24, and in mid-November production of 60 units was agreed.

On November 27 STM’s Ural Locomotives delivered the first four of 12 sets for RZD’s Sverdlovskaya Railway.

According to Sinara, the ES104 has 99·9% Russian components. Changes from the Desiro RUS include moving the traction equipment from the driving cars to the intermediate cars. This enables a five-car set to have three motor cars, increasing the acceleration from 0·7 m/s2 to 1·1 m/s2. The cabs and front ends of the trainset have been completely redesigned.

The ES104 can be supplied with three to 12 cars, and has been designed for an anticipated service life of 40 years.