ITALY: Vossloh Rolling Stock has supplied FS Group’s Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal subsidiary with five DE18 diesel locomotives for shunting trains onto Strait of Messina train ferries and three for hauling maintenance trains around Napoli and Torino.

The locomotives have been purchased as part of a fleet renewal plan which aims to lower consumption and emissions.

They are equipped with systems for demand-based power optimisation, and are fitted with ETCS and the national SCMT and SSC safety systems.