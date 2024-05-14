Show Fullscreen

UK: Transport for London is seeking market feedback on the possible replacement of its current multiple frameworks for the delivery of rail capital projects with a single pan-TfL framework.

The current frameworks are due to expire or are reaching capacity. TfL is using this as an opportunity to consider an integrated suite of replacement frameworks, which it believes could provide a consistent route to market and clear processes to ensure efficiency for both TfL and the supply chain.

The delivery and contracting methodologies are not yet confirmed, and TfL is seeking market feedback to inform the development of its strategy ahead of future procurement.

Interested parties can request a market sounding questionnaire by May 22, and will subsequently be invited to an industry day to learn more about TfL’s plans.