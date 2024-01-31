UK: A toilet designed by Seed Architects has opened at Northern’s Broadbottom station as part of an accessibility programme funded by Transport for Great Manchester.

It features baby changing facilities, grab rails, an audio description for customers with visual impairments and multiple distress cords and low-level panic buttons.

The sandstone cladding and dark grey roof tiles are intended to match the existing historical station building.

Access is with a Radar key, a train ticket QR code or using video link to Northern’s 24 h customer contact centre.

TfGM is funding the refurbishment or installation of 83 station toilets, including stand-alone pods and new facilities within existing buildings.

‘By providing these facilities we want to encourage more people to choose public transport as a way of getting around the region’, said TfGM’s head of rail Simon Elliott on January 25.