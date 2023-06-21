Show Fullscreen

UK: Govia Thameslink Railway is trialling the Aria wayfinding app which connects blind and partially sighted people to a remote adviser who can use the passenger’s smartphone camera to guide them through a station to a member of staff.

Passengers at Brighton, Stevenage, London Blackfriars and East Croydon can ask the adviser for help with matters such as checking the departure boards or finding a platform, member of staff, ticket machine or toilet.

GTR is covering the cost of the service at the four stations, while volunteer Sight Loss Councils funded by the Thomas Pocklington Trust are supporting the roll-out.

The operator will review how effective the app has been after 12 months.